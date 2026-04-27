Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Visits Bijasan Mata Temple In Indore, Plans Major Facelift |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav visited the Bijasan Mata Temple on Monday along with administrative officials to review plans for its development and improvement. Senior officers from the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and district administration were also present.

During the visit, the mayor held a meeting with the temple committee to provide directions for future projects. He noted that the temple is a major centre of faith for residents of Indore, attracting a large number of devotees from across the country, especially during the Navratri festival.

Bhargav said there is a need to transform the temple complex into a grand and well-organised Bijasan Lok. As part of the plan, authorities will first identify and map the land available with the temple administration. Development work will then be carried out in phases.

Key proposals include beautification of the nearby pond, improved arrangements for the movement of devotees and the development of proper parking facilities. The mayor also stated that he would soon meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to present the proposal and seek support for the project.

If required, efforts will be made to acquire additional land from the forest department or other agencies. The mayor reiterated that enhancing infrastructure while preserving religious significance is a top priority to ensure better facilities for devotees.

FAST FACTS: BIJASAN LOK PLAN

* Project lead: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav

* Concept: Development of "Bijasan Lok"

* Focus areas: Pond beautification, parking and devotee transit

* Execution: Phased development after land mapping

* Next step: Presentation of proposal to the Chief Minister