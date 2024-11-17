 Timber Trader Dies By Suicide, Accuses Former Associate & Family Of Blackmail In Viral Video; Jumps Before Train
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 02:31 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A timber trader allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train under the Banganga Bridge. Before ending his life, he recorded a video accusing a former associate, his wife and his mother of blackmail and uploaded it on social media. The deceased was identified as Komal Singh Bais, 42, a resident of Nandanagar.

In the video, Komal said he started a business in 2006 at a factory in Lakdi Mandi on Dhar Road. Later, he met a man who dealt in wooden board and they befriended. Komal offered him a job as a manager. Over time, Komal got acquainted with the associate’s family and occasionally stayed at their house.

Without his knowledge, the associate and his wife recorded objectionable photos and videos of him. Years later, when Komal bought a property, the associate demanded a piece of land in his name and threatened to make viral the photos and videos. Komal then transferred a 600-square-foot plot to the associate.

However, the harassment did not stop and the associate again demanded Rs 25 lakh under the guise of settlement. Komal alleged that the associate also planned to file a false case of through his wife. A probe was launched into the matter.

