 Tiffin Turmoil Hits Over 4,500 Students At Shishukunj International School's Jhalaria Campus In Indore -- VIDEO
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Tiffin Turmoil Hits Over 4,500 Students At Shishukunj International School's Jhalaria Campus In Indore -- VIDEO

Over 110 students at Indore's Shishukunj International School suffered food poisoning, leading authorities to seal the central mess. Consequently, over 4,500 students carried packed lunches on June 23, disrupting the school's strict institutional meal policy and leaving working parents outraged over negligence and sudden routine changes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 24, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
Tiffin Turmoil Hits Over 4,500 Students At Shishukunj International School's Jhalaria Campus In Indore -- VIDEO
Tiffin Turmoil Hits Over 4,500 Students At Shishukunj International School, Jhalaria Campus In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 4,500 students of The Shishukunj International School, Jhalaria campus, carried packed lunch boxes on June 23 after authorities sealed the central mess following a food poisoning outbreak that left over 110 students violently ill.

Attendance plummeted across classrooms as children recovered from acute dehydration at home. For those present, intense speculation regarding expired pantry items overshadowed lessons.

The shutdown upended routines due to the school’s strict mandate making institutional meals compulsory; home tiffins are explicitly banned without an administrative exemption backed by a medical certificate.

The sudden reversal threw double-income families into logistical panic.

"My husband and I log into work early, so we rely entirely on the mandatory mess," said corporate executive Shalini Sen. "Waking up at 5:30 a.m. to cook a full lunch from scratch and manage a commute exhausted us. The school charges premium fees; this negligence is entirely unacceptable when they take away our choice to feed our children."

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Pediatrician Dr. Nidhi Sharma noted the systemic risks: "Families face a health risk and logistical nightmare simultaneously. We are rearranging professional mornings because the school failed to monitor expiry dates."

Faculty members, who normally eat on campus, also faced early morning chaos. "Teachers arrive exceptionally early and lack the habit of packing tiffins at 5:30 a.m.," a senior coordinator admitted anonymously.

Junior Wing Headmistress Richa Tiwari stated that the school launched an internal probe. "The food was cooked fresh and nothing was stale. The last meal was eaten Saturday afternoon and complaints started Monday." she said.

However, officials seizing 10 packets of expired spices and two expired snack bags has deeply fractured trust. "If they force our children to eat their food by contract, safety standards must be flawless." stated parent Rajiv Khandelwal. State laboratories are processing 23 samples while dining halls remain dark.

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