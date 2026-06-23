Newlywed Woman Dies By Suicide; Family Alleges Foul Play In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old newlywed woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her in-laws' residence in Smriti Nagar under Aerodrome police station limits late on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Urvashi Thakur. Following the incident, her family members rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The victim's brother, Raj, stated that he received a call from Urvashi’s in-laws around 2.30 am informing him of the suicide. However, her family has levelled serious allegations against the in-laws, claiming that the crime scene was tampered with before they arrived.

Her in-laws initially claimed she was suffering from chest pain. No suicide note was found, and the room where she allegedly hanged herself had been disturbed."

Raj alleged. He added that Urvashi had married Sudhanshu around 14 months ago with the family's consent, and said that her locked mobile phone could contain crucial evidence.

Aerodrome Police Station in-charge Vedendra Kushwah stated that the police have begun a probe and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Further action will be taken based on the autopsy report and statements from both families.