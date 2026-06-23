Malwi Potato Gets GI Tag, Set To Boost Farmers’ Income In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Malwi Aalu (potato), an integral ingredient in popular deep-fried snacks such as samosa, aloo bada, French fries and aloo kachori, has received the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag under the crop category.

The Registrar of Geographical Indication, Chennai, issued the notification on June 13. The potato has also been selected as a One District, One Product (ODOP) crop by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India.

Widely cultivated in the Malwa region, the Malwi potato is known for its nutritional quality and suitability for processing. With the GI tag, products made from Malwi potatoes are expected to gain wider recognition in domestic and international markets, improving income prospects for farmers.

Currently, potatoes are cultivated in about 45,000 hectares in Indore district, involving nearly 30,000 to 35,000 farmers directly and indirectly. The crop is sown mainly during the Rabi season, with significant cultivation in the Mhow region. Officials expect the GI recognition to expand cultivation, strengthen exports and ensure better market prices for growers.

Trilokchandra Vaskale, Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department, said the district’s unique climate, fertile soil and modern farming practices have given the Malwi potato a distinct identity. He noted that the variety contains low sugar and starch levels, which ensures that chips and French fries made from it do not turn black or red during frying and retain a lighter colour.

He added that the variety is also known for its consistent taste, making it popular among food processing companies. Firms such as ITC, Mahindra, PepsiCo, Balaji, McCain and Hyfun Seeds work directly with farmers by supplying processing-grade seeds and procuring produce at competitive prices. Major food brands including Parle, Haldiram and Lay’s use Malwi potatoes for chips, wafers and French fries.

In the Mhow region, particularly Kodariya village and nearby areas, around 250 to 300 seasonal processing units operate, producing chips, wafers, starch, powder and French fries, creating significant local employment.

Potatoes are also recognised as a major source of nutrition, often referred to as the “world’s second staple food”. They provide carbohydrates in the form of starch, along with vitamins C and B6, potassium, fibre and essential minerals such as manganese, phosphorus, magnesium and iron.

GI expert Dr Rajni Kant, known as the “GI man of India”, said the GI tag will strengthen the brand value of Malwi potatoes and boost demand in national and international markets. He added that it will help farmers secure better prices and open new export opportunities, further strengthening the region’s agricultural identity.