Rotary Honours Changemakers For Dedicated Social Service Work In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Rotary Alankrit ceremony was organised to mark the 81st anniversary of the Rotary Club of Indore, celebrating the organisation’s long-standing contribution to social service and community welfare.

During the event, individuals who have made notable contributions in the fields of social service, spirituality, journalism and Rotary initiatives were honoured for their dedicated efforts.

Rajyogini Brahmakumari Aarti Didi was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award for her exceptional contribution to the spiritual field.

She has been guiding people for the past 60 years through Rajyoga meditation, promoting spiritual values, inner peace and a positive lifestyle among society.

Former district governor Kirtikant Sheth was honoured for his 45 years of service through Rotary and Jaycees, reflecting his long commitment to community service.

GML editor Shweta Joshi received the Women Honour Award for her contribution to journalism.

Former president Ajay Jain was presented with the Rotary Star Award for his active involvement in Rotary activities.

Rotary Club Bhopal Hills was recognised as the Best Rotary Club for its consistent performance and service initiatives.

Several other Rotary members were also felicitated for their dedication towards humanitarian service, social harmony and community development.

The ceremony highlighted the Rotary Club’s continued commitment to recognising individuals who contribute meaningfully to society and inspire others through service and leadership.