10 Coaching Centers Sealed In Indore During City-Wide Fire Safety Drive | GEORGE TENNEY

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 10 coaching centres and buildings were sealed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday over fire safety lapses following a recent coaching centre fire incident in Lucknow.

The Lucknow incident had claimed 15 lives, including that of Jaynil Chakraborty (26), a software engineer from Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh.

A joint team of the Indore administration, Municipal Corporation, and Fire Department inspected coaching institutes and commercial buildings across the city as part of a safety drive.

During the inspection, serious safety lapses were found at a private coaching center in Geeta Bhawan, where officials discovered that the emergency exit was blocked. The institute was subsequently sealed.

In total, 10 buildings were sealed for violations of fire safety norms during the drive.

Officials said several premises were found with defective or poorly maintained fire safety systems. In multiple cases, emergency exit routes were obstructed, posing a risk during emergencies.

A special inspection drive was conducted in the Bhanwarkuan and Geeta Bhawan areas under SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar.

Authorities said the drive will continue and action will be taken against buildings lacking adequate fire safety arrangements.

Officials also said that action was taken against some buildings where coaching institutes, restaurants, offices, and other commercial activities were operating without proper fire safety compliance.

The administration emphasised that student safety remains the top priority and the campaign has been launched to ensure strict compliance with fire safety norms.

Officials clarified that the sealing of premises is temporary and intended to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

Building operators have been directed to install fire safety equipment within 15 to 20 days and submit compliance documents to the administration before reopening.

They added that permission to reopen will be granted only after inspection and confirmation that prescribed fire safety standards have been met.