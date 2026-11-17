Thousands Form Giant Water Drop In MP's Jhabua, Set World Record With Unique Water Conservation Pledge | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The Sharda Group created history by organising a mass water conservation pledge under its 'Half Glass of Water Campaign' at Keshav International School, Badkuan.

Thousands of students, teachers, public representatives and citizens participated in the event, earning recognition in the Golden Book of World Records.

Participants formed a large water-drop shape on the school grounds before taking the pledge.

Golden Book of World Records representative Manish Vishnoi officially announced the achievement and presented the certificate to the organisers.

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The programme was jointly organised by Sharda Group, Jhabua, and Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi.

Cabinet minister Nirmala Bhuria administered the collective pledge and urged participants to prevent water wastage and use only as much water as required.

MP Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan, Dr Atul Kothari, Collector Yogesh Bharsat, SP Devendra Patidar and other dignitaries attended the programme.

Organiser Om Prakash Sharma said the campaign has run since 2012 to promote responsible water consumption. The event concluded with the national anthem.