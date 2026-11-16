Operation Midnight In Indore Sees Police Action Against 722 People, 289 Caught For Drunk Driving | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a late-night crackdown on criminals, anti-social elements and traffic violators, police checked 1,419 suspects and took action against 722 people under Operation Midnight, conducted on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

According to officials, the special drive was conducted across all four police zones under the directions of Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh. Senior officers and police teams carried out surprise checks, patrolling and surveillance in sensitive areas to curb criminal activities.

During the operation, police executed more than 294 warrants, including 92 permanent warrants, 87 arrest warrants and 115 bailable warrants. Besides, 111 court summons were served.

Police also took action against 289 motorists for drunk driving. Seventeen cases were registered against people consuming liquor illegally in public places, while six cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for consumption of narcotic substances.

Police arrested two men with knives in separate cases under the Arms Act in the Annapurna area. In another action, police registered eight cases under the Excise Act, arrested eight people and seized 159 quarters of country-made liquor and six bottles of foreign liquor. Police also took preventive action against habitual offenders.

Police conducted drone surveillance and special checks at identified hotspots.

They checked more than 697 people with criminal records, including 270 habitual offenders, 59 burglars, 36 robbers, 124 knife-wielding criminals, 160 listed criminals, 28 externed persons or those booked under the National Security Act (NSA), and 20 drug peddlers.

Habitual offenders were called to police stations, where their dossiers were prepared. Police warned them against repeating criminal activities.

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