Third Wave of Covid-19: 53% of those dead in Indore fall in age group of 61-80 years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the Third Wave of Covid-19 was not much harmful for people as during the previous two waves as most of the people have recovered in home isolation, the increasing number of deaths is still a cause of concern for officials. As many as 60 deaths had taken place in the third wave of Covid-19 which started in the second half of December.

However, when going through the death analysis done by an experts’ committee, it was found that the major reason for deaths include co-morbid conditions—mainly diabetes and hypertension. Most of the patients were admitted for the treatment of other diseases but were found positive for Covid-19. The data suggests that over 53 per cent deceased fall in the age group between 61 and 80 years and most of them had diabetes and hypertension.

‘Reason: Co-morbid conditions’

‘Yes, the number of deaths has increased in the past few days and the reason behind it is co-morbid conditions. Patients should not neglect any symptoms of the disease and must keep a check on their co-morbid conditions. The increasing number of deaths is a major concern. People with co-morbid conditions must be extra-careful and follow the norms of hand sanitisers, masks and social distancing’ — A senior health officer, wishing anonymity

Highest number of deaths in 61-80 age group

Age Male Female Total

0-20 1 2 3

21-40 0 2 2

41-60 13 5 18

61-80 25 7 32

Above 80 3 2 5

Total 42 18 60

