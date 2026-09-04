Thief Fleeing With 1.5kg Silver & ₹21K Cash Caught, Beaten & Paraded Carrying Heavy Truck In MP's Khargone — Video

Villagers Beat Theft Suspect, Parade Him With Trunk On His Head In MP's Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A young man accused of stealing silver and cash was allegedly beaten, tied with a rope and paraded through a village with a heavy trunk placed on his head in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

The incident reportedly took place in Shivna village under the jurisdiction of Bhikangaon police station.

According to reports, villagers apprehended the young man after a theft was reported at an unoccupied house in Shivna village.

The suspect has been accused of stealing around 1.5 kg of silver jewellery and ₹21,000 in cash from the house.

Villagers alleged that the stolen silver jewellery was subsequently sold to a jeweller or moneylender in Bhikangaon for around ₹97,000. They reportedly traced the alleged transaction themselves and apprehended the suspect.

After catching him, the villagers allegedly assaulted him, tied him with a rope and placed a trunk on his head before parading him through the village.

Watch Video:

The viral video shows the young man carrying a trunk on his head while several villagers surround him. He appears to have a rope tied around him as he is taken through the village. Several people can also be seen recording the incident on their mobile phones.

Later, the trunk is brought down and opened as villagers gather around to inspect its contents. Police subsequently reached the spot and took the suspect into custody.

Police Take Theft Suspect Into Custody

After receiving information about the commotion, Bhikangaon police reached the spot and took the theft suspect into custody.

Police are investigating the alleged theft as well as the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are awaited.