Food Safety Alert In Indore: Hotel Sayaji Samples, 17 Ghee Samples Found Unsafe | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration has received laboratory reports of samples collected from Hotel Sayaji and several other food establishments.

Of eight samples collected from the hotel, two were found unsafe and three below prescribed standards.

Pistachio pieces and peanut kernels were found unsafe, while paneer, Sanya medium-fat paneer and dry coconut powder were below standard. Roasted chana dal, fine fennel and ajwain cookies met the standards.

Ghee samples collected from Duggu Enterprises in Talawali Chanda were also found unsafe. Five samples of Shrimool ghee, two of Gausant ghee and one each of Goomar and Shri Shuddh ghee were declared unsafe.

Seven samples of Vastu ghee collected from Krish Enterprises in Lasudia Mori were also found unsafe. Officials said action would be taken against the food businesses concerned under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Reports from other establishments showed that milk and curd samples from Shiv Shakti Milk and Sweets Centre in Vijay Nagar met the standards, while paneer and ghee samples were below standard.

At Shri Krishna Doodh Dahi Bhandar in Scheme Number 78, milk was below standard, while mawa, ghee and paneer met the standards.

Paneer from Patidar Milk Dairy in Rangwasa, Rau, was below standard. Milk and curd samples from Maa Ambe Doodh Dahi and Kirana in Sudama Nagar were also below standard.

Acting on CM Helpline complaints, officials collected samples of soybean oil, paneer, flour and prepared gravy from Yaari Adda Bar for testing.

The establishment was issued a notice over poor kitchen hygiene and the absence of medical certificates for food handlers.

Following another complaint, the department inspected Jain Restaurant near Bombay Hospital Square in Scheme Number 94 and collected samples of prepared kachori, samosa, kachori masala, samosa masala and prepared poha for testing.

Food Department Conducts Rapid Milk Tests At Five Dairies

The Food Safety Administration conducted rapid milk tests at five dairies under the Triple T - Trust Through Testing campaign.

Officials used Milk Rapid Test Kits to conduct preliminary tests at a government school to check milk quality on the spot and increase consumer confidence in food safety.

Dairy operators were instructed to maintain the quality of milk and milk products and follow food safety standards. Students were also informed about adulteration in daily-use food products, especially milk.

Officials explained how rapid test kits can detect possible adulteration with substances such as starch, glucose, urea, maltodextrin and neutralisers.

Sweet excess: 375 quintals of sugar seized from chocolate factory

The food department has seized 375 quintals of sugar from a chocolate manufacturing unit in Palda for allegedly stocking sugar beyond the prescribed limit under the Madhya Pradesh government's Sugar Control Order-2026.

A joint team of the food department inspected Pape Nutrition, located at 360/1 Udyog Nagar, Palda, as part of an ongoing drive to monitor sugar stocks across the district.

During the inspection, officials found that the unit had stored sugar in excess of the permissible stock limit. Subsequently, officials seized 375 quintals of sugar from the premises.

Officials also examined documents related to the establishment and its partners, along with stock records. Further investigation and action in the case are underway.

As part of the same exercise, the department inspected warehouses of several sugar dealers in the Palda area.

The inspections found 2,820 quintals of sugar at Akash Enterprises, 2,885 quintals at Pratik Traders, 2,378 quintals at Raj Traders and 2,600 quintals at Ashok Enterprises.

Similarly, Sarthak Enterprises had 2,578 quintals, Kashish Enterprises 1,595 quintals, Ghanshyam Das Anandram Beharari Trades 1,580 quintals, Kriti Trading Palda 3,813 quintals and Swastik Enterprises 1,641 quintals of sugar in stock.

The department said the stocks at all these dealer establishments were within the prescribed limit of 4,000 quintals set by the Central and state governments.

Officials said continuous monitoring of sugar storage and stocks is being carried out across Indore under the Sugar Control Order-2026. Any establishment found exceeding the prescribed limit will face action as per the rules.