DAVV Indore Pushes Digital Learning With National Workshop On MOOCs Implementation | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day national workshop on “Implementation of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) in HEI as per UGC Regulation 2021” was organised at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore, under the aegis of the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) in collaboration with the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) on Wednesday.

Around 110 faculty members from DAVV and affiliated government and private colleges of Madhya Pradesh participated.

Chandan Gupta, director, EMRC, welcomed the participants and highlighted the growing importance of online education after Covid-19, along with efforts to promote SWAYAM MOOCs.

Chief guest Rakesh Singhai, vice chancellor, DAVV, said adoption of MOOC courses had begun in some university teaching departments. He emphasised their role in connecting students with quality education and subject experts.

Registrar Prajwal Khare said online education complements classroom teaching. Guest of honour Parikshit Singh Manhas, director, CEC, said MOOCs were not intended to replace classroom teaching but to connect learners with experts from across the country.

He stressed the need to understand students’ learning needs for effective implementation of NEP 2020 and UGC Regulations 2021.

Ajay Semalty, academic & global MOOC coordinator, Garhwal University, conducted the technical sessions. Soumya Roy conducted the inaugural session, while Vaibhav Neema proposed the vote of thanks.