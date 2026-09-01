Indore Traffic Overhaul: City Squares To Get Wider Left Turns, Zebra Crossings & Smart Signals | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Left turns at all city squares will be widened and zebra crossings and road markings ensured to ease traffic.

The decisions were taken at a District Road Safety Committee meeting on Monday.

Collector Shivam Verma reviewed measures to streamline traffic in the district. He directed that e-rickshaw movement be regulated to reduce congestion on main roads.

He ordered widening of left turns at all squares, proper traffic signals and deployment of traffic police to prevent jams. He said 'black spots' (accident-prone areas) in rural and urban areas must be identified and measures taken to prevent accidents.

Verma directed construction agencies to create alternative routes before starting new projects to avoid commuting difficulties.

Verma directed that 'cat's eyes' and delineators be installed on main roads, squares and junctions, and zebra crossings and road markings be provided on all roads.

He also ordered synchronisation of signals under the automatic vehicle queue-based system.

He ordered a ban on roadside parking, relocation of electricity poles obstructing traffic and removal of encroachments near educational institutions.

He directed continuous monitoring of designated 'no-entry' points for heavy vehicles.

Automatic hydraulic barriers should be installed at these locations if necessary. Special arrangements should be made to prevent congestion on the Ring Road and bypass.