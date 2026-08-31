Indore: Free Press Brings Fun, Music & Tambola To The Empress Housing Society In Nipania

Full House Of Fun! Free Press Brings Tambola, Quiz & Music To Indore’s Empress Society | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Free Press organised an engaging Housie/Tambola, Quiz and Singing Talent Hunt event for residents of The Empress Housing Society, Nipania, on Sunday, turning the evening into a celebration of fun, intellect and community bonding.

Residents across age groups participated enthusiastically, creating an atmosphere of laughter, healthy competition and social interaction.

Society secretary Sudeep Choudhary appreciated the initiative, saying such programmes help newspapers build a meaningful connection with readers while bringing families, senior citizens, youth and children together.

Tambola emerged as the highlight of the evening, with every number announced generating excitement among participants.

Adding an intellectual dimension, a lively quiz competition was also conducted. Kalkkin Yadav emerged as the quiz winner and also received the Lucky Indore prize. Children’s prizes were won by Kalkkin Yadav, Arshiya Choudhary and Parth Chamwal.

Members of The Empress Club also shared details of various social welfare and community initiatives undertaken within the society, reflecting strong resident participation and cooperation.

Dharmendra Joshi of Blue Heaven Villas joined the event and distributed prizes along with Free Press officials. He appreciated the enthusiasm of residents and invited them to visit Blue Heaven Villas.

The programme also featured a Singing Talent Hunt, where residents showcased their musical abilities. Selected participants for the next stage of the Free Press Singing Talent Hunt will be informed separately.

Tambola winners

First Line: Ojash Singh

Second Line: Archana Moghe

Third Line: Sudeep Choudhary

Early Five: Vijay Deshpande

Photo Frame: Archana Hetawal

Four Corners: Ravindra Hetawal

Lucky Indore: Kalkkin Yadav

Lucky Bhopal: Swati Jain

First Full House: Swati Jain

Second Full House: Varsha Malviya