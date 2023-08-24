Teachers & Parents Should Always Be Remembered: Minister Dung | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Under the State-level scooty distribution programme, as many as 145 meritorious students from Mandsaur district received e-scooties and scooties during a function held at the district headquarters here in the presence of Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dung, MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, and Collector Dilip Kumar Yadav.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has released funds to purchase scooties for 7,790 students who secured first position in government high schools and higher secondary schools in 2022–23.

Addressing the programme, minister Dung emphasised the importance of teachers and parents in a person’s life, saying that we should never forget our teachers and parents. We should always take blessings from them. He told everyone that all the children should work hard.

"Today, all of you are standing at this stage. It is only because of hard work," he said. MLA Sisodia said that the new education policy has brought about a radical change in the field of education. “Now the State has become Golden Madhya Pradesh.

All of us have now come very close to the facilities. CM Rise School is being built at a cost of Rs 35–35 crore, where every facility will be available in the field of education that the students should have.” Hindi-medium children will also get admission to medical colleges.

From now on, we will also give engineering degrees to Hindi-medium students, Sisodia said. Collector Dilip Kumar Yadav said that scooty is very good for the environment. This will generate awareness among all people about the environment. He also congratulated all the parents on this occasion. He asked the parents to provide positive energy to the children and motivate them.