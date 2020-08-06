Teachers need to go to UTD for online classes, says DAVV

Indore: Teaching departments of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya are gearing up to launch online classes through Google Classroom app.
In a meeting held on Monday, vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain, said that though the classes will be held online, teachers need to come to departments for the same.
“While students will take classes from home through mobile phones and tabs, the faculty will have to deliver lectures while being in classrooms,” said DAVV media in-charge Chandan Gupta.
He stated that the HoDs also discussed the delay in holding final semester/year exams of UTD students. They stated that many students who were offered jobs during campus placements couldn't join the companies in the absence of final year mark sheets.
In the meeting, registrar Anil Sharma stated that he has had a word with the department of higher education officers who signalled at sending guidelines for conducting exams in universities and colleges within a week.
Earlier, in mid-July, the university had decided to hold final semester/year exams of UTD students from the first week of August.
But the same could not be held as they were waiting for guidelines from the university.
Though the university is an autonomous body which has the right to decide its pattern and scheme of exams, the government in the last few years has encroached upon its autonomy. Now, the leading university of the state has to look up to the government for each and every major decision.
“When UGC chairman Prof DP Singh was vice-chancellor of DAVV, we used to takes decisions and others used to follow us. Even the government used to implement our decisions in other varsities in the state. Leadership is what counts,” said a senior professor wishing anonymity.
