Teachers need to go to UTD for online classes, says DAVV

Indore: Teaching departments of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya are gearing up to launch online classes through Google Classroom app.

In a meeting held on Monday, vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain, said that though the classes will be held online, teachers need to come to departments for the same.

“While students will take classes from home through mobile phones and tabs, the faculty will have to deliver lectures while being in classrooms,” said DAVV media in-charge Chandan Gupta.

He stated that the HoDs also discussed the delay in holding final semester/year exams of UTD students. They stated that many students who were offered jobs during campus placements couldn't join the companies in the absence of final year mark sheets.

In the meeting, registrar Anil Sharma stated that he has had a word with the department of higher education officers who signalled at sending guidelines for conducting exams in universities and colleges within a week.