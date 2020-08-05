Indore: Woman dies under mysterious circumstances, hubby cremates without informing cops

Indore: A married woman died under mysterious circumstances in Betma area on Tuesday and the body was cremated without informing the police. The cops later, found her remains. It was believed that she was killed by her husband over some issue. The mortal remains of the woman was sent for forensic investigation.

According to Betma police station in charge, Sanjay Sharma, cops received information that a woman named Sanjubai (30), a resident of Machal village died under mysterious circumstances and her husband and others performed her last rites also. The police reached her place and investigated the spot.

Sharma said that her husband is the prime suspect. The police said he killed her and cremated the body. Ongoing investigation revealed that the woman was separated from her husband between February and July. She returned to her husband’s home in August. The statements of her parents are also being taken by the police. Also, the report of forensic investigation is also awaited.