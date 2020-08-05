Out of fool’s paradise, DAVV now says no CET this year

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which was hell-bent on holding common entrance test (CET)-2020 despite increasing number of Covid-19 cases, on Wednesday gave up the idea fearing loss of the talented students to colleges.
“In a meeting of heads of teaching departments, the decision to cancel CET-2020 was taken unanimously,” said DAVV media incharge Chandan Gupta.
Interestingly, the same people had taken a unanimous decision of holding CET just about a fortnight ago even when the cases of Covid-19 were on the rise.
So what made them change the decision?
The university was in talks with National Testing Agency (NTA) for conduct of CET-2020. It had signalled at holding the entrance exam after September 15.
The university was ready for that but the Department of Higher Education took it by surprise. The DHE started admissions in private and government colleges much before the DAVV anticipated.
By the time, the CET would have been conducted, the admissions in colleges would have been over.
Afraid of losing talented lot to the colleges, the university held a meeting on Wednesday and scrapped CET.
“Forget talented lot, we were thinking whether there will be even admissions in respectable number or not if we remained stricken to idea of CET,” said a head of teaching department wishing anonymity.
He stated that the university was living in a fool’s paradise due to lack good leadership which takes sensible and timely decisions.
Now, admission on merit basis
With CET being scrapped, now admissions in professional courses of the DAVV will be held on the basis of merit of students in qualifying exams. The university is likely to release admission guidelines within a week.
“The guidelines are likely to be released after August 10,” said Gupta.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)