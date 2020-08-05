Out of fool’s paradise, DAVV now says no CET this year

The university was ready for that but the Department of Higher Education took it by surprise. The DHE started admissions in private and government colleges much before the DAVV anticipated.

By the time, the CET would have been conducted, the admissions in colleges would have been over.

Afraid of losing talented lot to the colleges, the university held a meeting on Wednesday and scrapped CET.

“Forget talented lot, we were thinking whether there will be even admissions in respectable number or not if we remained stricken to idea of CET,” said a head of teaching department wishing anonymity.

He stated that the university was living in a fool’s paradise due to lack good leadership which takes sensible and timely decisions.

Now, admission on merit basis

With CET being scrapped, now admissions in professional courses of the DAVV will be held on the basis of merit of students in qualifying exams. The university is likely to release admission guidelines within a week.

“The guidelines are likely to be released after August 10,” said Gupta.