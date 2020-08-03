Indore: Vice-Chancellor search panel for DAVV’s top post to be formed within a week

Indore: Raj Bhavan is going to constitute a three-member VC search panel within a week tasking it with shortlisting candidates for appointment of vice-chancellor at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

The search panel will comprise one representative each from the government, chancellor, and University Grants Commission (UGC).

Even though the last date to file applications for DAVV coveted post is August 5, sources claim that the Chancellor’s office had received names from government and UGC. The Chancellor Anandiben Patel too has finalised her representative for the panel.

The VC search panel would first short-list 10 to 15 candidates from the applicants. The panel would then call short-listed candidates for interviews. After interviews, the panel will submit a final short-list containing names of three and in the special case of four candidates. The Chancellor will appoint one of the candidates from the final list as VC.

The appointment of VC at DAVV is necessitated as one year tenure of Prof Renu Jain as VC has been fulfilled. She was appointed for minimum one year period under Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh University Act was invoked that the DAVV on June 23 last year citing irregularities.

Section 52 had led to the ouster of the then vice-chancellor Prof Narendra Dhakad and disbanding of the executive council comprising 16 members. It is to be noted that the DAVV had recently recommended 10 names of academics for the formation of the new executive council. The Raj Bhavan is likely to constitute a new executive council shortly.

Demand for a local VC expected:

Once again the demand for a local VC is likely to be raised as outstation VC generally are not found successful at DAVV. The tenure of the current VC Renu Jain, who hails from Gwalior, is also being dubbed as unsuccessful as she could not take any major policy decisions by herself. She took registrar Anil Sharma's help for all major decisions. The locals who are in the race for VC post include former vice-chancellor Prof Ashutosh Mishra, Holkar College principal Suresh Silawat, private college principal Mangal Mishra, retired DAVV professor Ganesh Kawadia, School of Chemical Sciences head Prof Ashok Sharma, retired principal SL Garg, among others.