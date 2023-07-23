'Taxpayers Must Go Through Provisions Of GST Before Filing ITR' | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): GST expert Sunil Jain has said that taxpayers must go through the provisions related to GST before filing their income tax returns, otherwise, if there is a miss match, both departments may initiate action them.

Jain was addressing a seminar organised under the joint aegis of Madhya Pradesh Tax Law Bar Association and Commercial Tax Practitioner Association.

Jain mentioned that as per Supreme Court verdict in GST, action can be taken under section 129 only when the taxpayer has the intention to evade tax. He said that several notifications and circulars have been issued in connection with the decision taken in the meeting of the GST Council recently and important clarity has come regarding the decision taken by the Council.

According to the circular, supply in respect of services of employees between different places of business of the same taxpayer will not be considered. Similarly, where a taxpayer is eligible for full ITC in another establishment, then it will not be necessary to raise bills in respect of internal services to that establishment.

Ashwin Lakhotia, president of the MP Tax Law Bar Association, said that a state-level seminar is going to be held in Sagar on 12th August, in which maximum number of colleagues have to participate and make the programme successful.

Lakhotia said that due to the non-receipt of revised returns till date, business is getting affected due to which the taxpayers are worried, therefore, in the first week of August a campaign will be run in the entire state to put a demand before the GST Council and the state government to allow filing of revised returns.

Demand For Setting Up GSTAT In City To Be Put Before CM

Kedar Heda, president of Commercial Tax Practitioners Association, said that GST Appellate Tribunal is going to open very soon in the State. It is learned that Tribunal is likely to be located in Bhopal whereas Indore pays maximum tax to Madhya Pradesh in terms of revenue and taxpayers are also more here. So it should be opened in the city.

In this regard, we have also written a letter to union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and given the same to commercial tax commissioner Lokesh Jatav. Now the memorandum will be given to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and principal secretary commercial tax Deepali Rastogi. We will seek their help in setting-up of GSTAT in the city.