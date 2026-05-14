 Tanker Bursts Into Flames At Indore Petrol Pump; Major Accident Averted As Fire Brigades Rush To Spot
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Tanker Bursts Into Flames At Indore Petrol Pump; Major Accident Averted As Fire Brigades Rush To Spot

A major mishap was averted in Indore’s Mangalia area after a fire broke out in the cabin of an empty tanker parked at a petrol pump on Thursday morning. The driver quickly moved the burning vehicle away from the pump, preventing the flames from spreading. Firefighters controlled the blaze promptly, while police restricted traffic movement. No injuries or casualties were reported.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
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Major Mishap Averted: Fire Breaks Out in Tanker at Indore Petrol Pump |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major mishap was averted in Indore when a fire broke out in a tanker parked near a petrol pump in Mangliya on Thursday morning. Prompt action by the driver and emergency responders prevented the blaze from spreading and causing a larger disaster.

According to fire brigade officials, the incident happened at 10 AM at a petrol pump opposite the Ashok Leyland showroom in the Mangliya area.

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Officials said the tanker had already been emptied when the fire erupted in its cabin. Preliminary information suggests that the blaze was triggered by a short circuit in the vehicle’s electrical system.

According to eyewitnesses and officials, the driver immediately moved the burning vehicle away from the fuel dispensing area at the petrol pump and significantly reduced the chances of the burning tanker reaching highly inflammable sections of the premises.

After receiving information about the incident, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot and initiated firefighting operations. Officials said nearly one tanker of water was used to bring the flames under control.

Fire department personnel said no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

As a precautionary measure during the rescue operation, police temporarily blocked traffic movement on one side of the road to ensure public safety, while vehicles continued to move from the other side. Petrol pump staff members were also evacuated from the area and shifted to a safer location.

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Officials said the timely response of the driver and the swift action by the fire brigade helped prevent a potentially serious accident.

The incident created panic among residents and commuters in the area for some time, though the situation was brought under control without any major damage. Investigations into the exact cause of the fire are underway.

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