Moving Car Catches Fire Near Bombay Hospital In Indore; Elderly Woman, Her Family Escape Safely

Moving Car Catches Fire Near Bombay Hospital In Indore; Family Escapes Safely |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A moving car suddenly caught fire near Bombay Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Friday.

The incident took place on the route from Radisson to Bombay Hospital.

A family of four, including the car owner, his elderly mother, wife, and daughter, was inside the vehicle.

They managed to get out safely in time, preventing a major accident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Locals who were present at the spot quickly helped rescue the family. A water tanker passing by also played a key role in controlling the fire by pouring water on the burning car.

The incident created a panic in the area as the flames came out from the front part of the car. Traffic was also briefly affected due to a crowd gathering at the spot.

Police said the car had a CNG kit installed, and a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

The vehicle has been seized, and further investigation is underway.

Fire incidents rise in summer season

Several fire incidents were reported in the city after summer season arrived.

April 14: Just 2 days ago, on April 14, a massive fire broke out late in the night at a shop selling religious worship items in the Patnipura area of Indore. The blaze was so intense that goods worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed. Fire officials received the report around 1:40 am and sent two fire tenders to the spot. More than 17k litres of water were used to control the fire. Locals also helped in firefighting, and nearby shops were evacuated as a precaution.

April 13: Before that, on April 13, a fire broke out in a multistory building in Indore on Sunday. The incident occurred in an IDA building in Scheme No. 136 near Niranjanpur on Monday morning. The fire started in a 6-floor flat, and flames were visible from outside the building. The fire also spread to the balcony of the seventh floor, damaging items kept there. However, all residents evacuated safely in time, and no injuries were reported in the incident.