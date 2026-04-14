Massive Fire Engulfs Puja Shop In Indore’s Patnipura, Goods Worth Lakhs Reduced To Ashes; No Casualty Reported

Massive Blaze Guts Religious Goods Shop In Indore’s Patnipura, Goods Worth Lakhs Reduced To Ashes; No Casualty Reported |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out late Monday night at a shop selling religious worship supplies in the Patnipura area of ​​Indore. The blaze was so intense that goods worth lakhs of rupees kept inside the shop were reduced to ashes.

According to the fire department, a report regarding the fire was received around 1:40 AM. Subsequently, two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene.

17,000 litres of water used to douse blaze

According to reports, more than 17,000 litres of water were used to extinguish the fire. Residents also assisted in the firefighting efforts. Nearby shops were immediately evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the fire. However, the damage is estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees. An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.

Closed shutter caused dense smoke inside shop

The fire originated at the ‘Vinayak Puja Path Samagri’ shop. The closed shutter caused thick smoke to fill the interior of the shop, complicating firefighting efforts. The fire brigade team broke open the shutter, directed water inside, and successfully brought the fire under control.

Upon receiving the information, the MIG police station in charge arrived at the scene. As a precaution, the authorities also evacuated nearby shops dealing in religious items.

Suspected short circuit triggers massive blaze

According to the shop owner's brother, the fire was caused by a short circuit. He stated that valuable stock worth lakhs was destroyed.

Authorities, however, have confirmed that the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. Police and fire officials are assessing the total damage and continuing their inquiry into the incident.