Indore News: 4 Shops Gutted Near Choithram Hospital, Over Half A Dozen Vehicles Destroyed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at a garage and three adjacent shops near Choithram Hospital on Monday morning. Firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames.

Firefighters averted a major tragedy by pulling out several gas cylinders and flammable materials before they could ignite, preventing a potentially devastating accident given the proximity to the hospital.

Fire Brigade Sub-Inspector Santosh Dubey said they received information about the blaze at 10:25 am. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered towering flames and entered the burning structures to retrieve CO2 cylinders and a gas cylinder.

"Had these cylinders exploded, it could have triggered panic and severe damage," Dubey said.

FIRE-FIGHTING OPS

The operation to contain the fire lasted over two hours and required two fire engines, two water tankers and approximately 66,000 litres of water. The fire was brought under control by 12:50 pm. Choithram Hospital management also assisted by providing resources to douse the flames.

No casualties were reported, but significant financial loss is expected. Wasim, the brother of the garage operator, said at least eight cars parked inside were completely gutted.

Other affected persons include Siddiqui, who lost e-rickshaws and garage equipment; Dheeraj, whose scrap inventory was destroyed; Mohammad Irfan, whose electrical shop was reduced to ashes; and Mohammad Hussain, who reported heavy damage to his lathe machines and tools.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Preliminary findings suggest a short circuit.

Earlier on Sunday, a fire broke out at a scrap godown in the Banganga area on Sanwer Road, prompting multiple fire tenders to control the blaze.