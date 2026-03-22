Indore News: Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Warehouse, Doused Off With 10 Tankers -- VIDEO | X / ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Just four days after the tragic fire incident in Indore that took 8 lives, another case was reported on Sunday morning at a scrap warehouse in the Narwal area on Sanwer Road.

Three fire trucks were rushed to the spot, and the fire brigade began efforts to control the blaze.

Officials said the fire was reported around 11 am. The warehouse contained plastic scrap, which caused thick black smoke to spread in the surrounding area, creating difficulties for nearby residents.

Workers’ quarters near the warehouse were at risk, prompting laborers to move their belongings outside as a precaution. Firefighters also sprayed water towards the quarters to prevent the fire from spreading.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Fire broke out in a scrap godown in Banganga area of Indore. Firefighters are present at the spot. Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/euS4kZe8zT — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2026

Read Also Indore Fire Tragedy: Kids Tried To Save Grand Parents But Could Not Survive Blaze

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Fire Brigade Sub-Inspector Shiv Narayan Sharma says, "...This is a scrap godown containing plastic. It was a massive fire, so we called fire vehicles from other stations as well. The situation is under control...Staff quarters are adjacent to the… pic.twitter.com/kkXg1HYbcR — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2026

It is said the fire was reported around 10:30 am and the fire brigade quickly arrived to bring it under control.

Smoke had reached the nearby home of resident Shankar Parmar, causing him to move his belongings outside. Two to three women at the house felt anxious but are now safe.

Fire brigade confirmed that the fire occurred at Mohammad Irfan’s warehouse. Some employees living on-site were safely evacuated.

The warehouse was closed at the time, and the cause of the fire is not yet known. About 10 water tankers were used to douse the fire.