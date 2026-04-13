Fire Breaks Out In Indore IDA Building, No Casualties Reported |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a multistory building in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Sunday.

According to information, the incident occurred on Monday morning in an IDA building in Scheme No. 136 near Niranjanpur.

The fire started in a sixth-floor flat and flames were visible from outside the building.

The fire also spread to the balcony of the 7th floor, damaging items kept there. However, fortunately, no one was injured in the incident as residents evacuated in time.

Short circuit suspected

Officials said that the flat belongs to Ravi Malviya, who lives there with his wife.

It is suspected that a short circuit occurred, possibly due to a device which was left on for the entire night causing the fire.

Ravi Malviya reportedly woke up after noticing the fire and alerted other residents. As soon as alerted, the resident started to evacuate the spot.

Fire brigade teams reached the spot around 6 am and brought the fire under control after nearly around 1.5 hours of effort.

Firefighters had to join multiple pipes and use stairs to reach the 6th floor. Around 10k litres of water was used to extinguish the blaze.

Officials said the building had fire safety systems installed, but some of them were found locked at the time of the incident.

The exact amount of losses could be estimated only after the completion of investigation.