Horrific! 3 Dead, 20+ Labourers Injured After Massive Blast At Dewas Firecracker Factory-- VIDEO

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Three workers died after a major blast rocked a firecracker factory in Dewas on Thursday morning. Five more have been feared dead, however it is yet to be confirmed.

Several others were severely injured, and have been rushed to the hospital. Labourers working in this firecracker factory are said to be from Bihar.

The accident happened around 11:30 am in the Tonk Kalan area of the district.

Soon after the explosion, chaos spread in the area as local people rushed to help the injured.

In pictures from the spot, people can be seen carrying injured victims in their arms and shifting them away from the factory site.

#BREAKING | Blast At A Firecracker Factory In Dewas; At Least Eight Lose Lives, Several Injured #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/R4NepAuvvr — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 14, 2026

The injured were taken to the district hospital for treatment. However, officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of deaths or shared details about the condition of those injured.

Police, local administration officials and rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blast. Relief and rescue work was underway till the last reports came in.

The exact reason behind the explosion is still not known. Authorities are expected to begin an investigation after the rescue operation is completed. The blast also created panic in nearby areas as people gathered outside the factory after hearing the loud explosion.