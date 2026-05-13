Bhopal Fire: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Multi-Storey Building Opposite People’s Hospital In Nishantpura; Fire Brigades Rush To Spot-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at a multi-storey building in the Nishatpura area of Bhopal on Wednesday.

The sudden fire sparked panic among local residents and shopkeepers.

The building is located opposite People’s Hospital, and the incident led to chaos in the area as huge flames and thick black smoke were seen rising from the structure.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media. The video shows the entire building engulfed in flames. Ash can also be seen spreading through the surroundings as frightened residents stand outside watching the fire.

Many people were seen recording videos on their phones while others tried to move away from the smoke-filled area.

Watch the video below :

According to local residents, the fire started suddenly and spread quickly through the building. Soon after the incident, people living and working nearby rushed out of their homes and shops in fear.

A large crowd gathered at the spot as people tried to understand what had happened.

The fire caused panic in the Nishatpura locality, and traffic movement near the spot was also affected due to the crowd and emergency response.

Officials and emergency teams reached the area after receiving information about the incident.

Firefighters began efforts to control the flames and stop the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Initial reports suggest that the fire caused losses worth lakhs of rupees, though the exact amount of damage is still being assessed.

Authorities have started an investigation to find out how the fire began. No official information about injuries or casualties had been released at the time of reporting.