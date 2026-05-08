Tal Police Seize Contraband, Weapons, 208 Kg Of Poppy Husk, In Alot | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Tal police carried out a major operation on Thursday night and seized more than 208 kg of poppy husk, 3.480 kg of opium, an illegal pistol, live cartridges and a car. The suspects fled the spot under the cover of darkness, and police launched a search operation to trace them.

Police conducted the action under the direction of SP Amit Kumar and the guidance of ASP (Rural) Vivek Kumar Lal and SDOP Alot Pallavi Gaur. Tal Police Station in-charge Inspector Swaraj Dabi led the raid.

Police received information that illegal narcotics were stored in Makhanpura village under the Tal police station area.

Acting on the tip-off, the police team raided the location and searched eight sacks kept on the veranda outside the house of suspect Amin Khan and four sacks inside a car.

Police recovered contraband weighing a total of 5.48 kg stored in a plastic container. Officers also seized an illegal iron pistol, a magazine and two live cartridges. Police registered cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act.