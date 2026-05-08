Ex-Congress MLA Ashwini Joshi Dies Of Heart Attack At 66 In Indore; Kamal Nath, Jitu Patwari Express Grief

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Congress MLA, Ashwini Joshi, a towering figure in Indore's political landscape and three-time legislator from Assembly constituency No. 3, passed away on Friday morning following a heart attack. He was 66.

Joshi struggled from respiratory complications

According to family sources, Joshi had been battling respiratory complications and a leg ailment for some time and was under medical care. He suffered a heart attack around 8:00 A.M. at his residence and was rushed to Shelby Hospital, where he was declared dead. Joshi's demise has triggered an outpouring of grief across party lines and civil society in Indore. Known for his forthright style and deep grassroots connect, he remained one of the most recognisable Congress faces in the Malwa region for over three decades.

A three-term MLA from Indore-3, Joshi built his career on accessibility and constituency work. He was widely credited with strengthening the Congress organisation in urban Indore at a time when the BJP dominated the city's political map. Born into a politically influential family, Joshi was the nephew of former minister and Congress stalwart Mahesh Joshi, whose decades-long tenure shaped Indore's political narrative.

कांग्रेस पार्टी के पूर्व विधायक एवं मेरे साथी श्री अश्विन जोशी जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद और हृदय विदारक है।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें तथा शोकाकुल परिवार को इस अपार दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति एवं संबल प्रदान करें।



इस दुःख की… pic.twitter.com/rparduf3XV — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) May 8, 2026

Joshi: A shrewd organiser and loyalist of former CM Digvijaya Singh

Starting in student politics, Ashwini Joshi steadily climbed the ranks, earning a reputation as a shrewd organiser and loyalist of former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. His career was also marked by controversy. Joshi was named as an accused in the 2006 shooting of former Congress councillor Munna Ansari. After an 18-year-long trial, he was acquitted in 2024, with the court citing lack of evidence and failure to recover the weapon. Indore-based Congress leader, K.K. Mishra told IANS that the mortal remains have been kept at his residence for public homage.

Congress leaders express grief

Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum. Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari called the death "heart-wrenching" and said Joshi's organisational skills and public connect were unmatched.

मध्य प्रदेश के पूर्व मंत्री स्व महेश जोशी जी के भतीजे एवं इंदौर में कांग्रेस के पूर्व विधायक श्री अश्विनी जोशी के निधन का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



इंदौर और मध्य प्रदेश के सार्वजनिक जीवन में उनका सदा विशेष स्थान रहेगा।



ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे और परिजनों को यह दुख… pic.twitter.com/KxxloYNhSU — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) May 8, 2026

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said Joshi would "always hold a special place in the public life of Indore and the state" and recalled his contribution during difficult phases for the party. BJP leaders, including senior Indore legislators, also expressed condolences, remembering him as a formidable opponent who never allowed politics to strain personal relations. Joshi is survived by his wife, son, and extended family. --