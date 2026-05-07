 Congress Blocks Agra-Mumbai National Highway In Indore Over Farmers' Issues Ranging From Lower MSP To 'Loot' In Bhavantar Yojana; Long Queues Of Vehicles Stuck-- VIDEO
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HomeIndoreCongress Blocks Agra-Mumbai National Highway In Indore Over Farmers' Issues Ranging From Lower MSP To 'Loot' In Bhavantar Yojana; Long Queues Of Vehicles Stuck-- VIDEO

Congress Blocks Agra-Mumbai National Highway In Indore Over Farmers' Issues Ranging From Lower MSP To 'Loot' In Bhavantar Yojana; Long Queues Of Vehicles Stuck-- VIDEO

Congress workers blocked the Agra-Mumbai National Highway near Pigdambar in Indore during a state-wide ‘chakka jam andolan’ over farmers’ issues. Congress leader Vikrant Bhuria accused the BJP government of denying farmers fair prices, mishandling the soybean Bhavantar Yojana, and allowing corporates to dominate mandis.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 07, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers blocked the Agra-Mumbai National Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday over various agriculture-related issues and accused the ruling BJP of ignoring farmers' problems.

The opposition party warned that if it is required to grab someone's collar for the sake of farmers, it will do it.

The protest, held in the Pigdambar area, led to long queues of vehicles on both sides of the highway.

The demonstration formed part of the Congress' state-level 'chakka jam andolan' on the busy highway.

National President of Adivasi Congress, Vikrant Bhuria, told reporters during the protest that the state's economy was dependent on farmers, but the cultivators were not getting their rightful dues and justice under the BJP rule.

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Bhuria alleged massive loot in the state government's soybean 'Bhavantar Yojana', and claimed that 'mandis' (market yards) had become a hub of corporates.

He accused the government of failing to ensure the minimum support price (MSP) for farmers' produce.

Bhuria assured that the agitation on farmers' issues would continue in phases.

"In the end, if we have to grab someone's collar, we will do that too," the Congress leader added. 

Disclaimer: Except the headline, this entire article is sourced from PTI

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