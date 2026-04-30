Farmers Block Road Over Gunny Bag Shortage At Ujjain's Nagda Wheat Procurement Centre; MP Congress Shares VIDEO Of 'CM's District'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of farmers gathered and staged protest over poor arrangements at awheat procurement centres on Thursday. They blocked the Nagda–Indore route, citing shortage of gunny bags at Barnagar wheat procurement centre.

Madhya Pradesh Congress shared a video showing farmers protesting and raising slogans.

In the video, a large number of farmers can be seen sitting on the road and blocking traffic. Police personnel are also present at the spot, speaking with the farmers as they raise their demands.

The protest led to a traffic jam on the Nagda–Indore route, with vehicles stuck for nearly an hour.

Watch the video below :

मोहन जी, आपके अपने जिले में ही किसानों को बारदान नहीं मिल रहे!

हर सच को कब तक झुठलाएंगे! pic.twitter.com/rC9jiDPy7l — MP Congress (@INCMP) April 30, 2026

According to information, the farmers blocked the road near Burkheda Balla Society on the Nagda–Unhel road, close to Sodang.

According to the farmers, they were forced to take this step because of a shortage of gunny bags (Barnagar) at the wheat procurement centre.

Farmers claimed that due to the lack of proper arrangements, they were facing problems in selling their wheat. The situation caused long queues and delays, which led to anger among them and fights inside the centre.

The Congress, while sharing the video, questioned the state government and said that even in the Chief Minister’s own district, farmers are not getting basic facilities. The party also accused the government of ignoring the ground reality.

The protest disrupted traffic for some time before the situation was brought under control.

CM Yadav's surprise visit at Shajapur & Khargone centres

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made a surprise visit to wheat procurement centres in Shajapur and Khargone on Thursday to assess the arrangements for farmers.

आज खरगोन प्रवास के दौरान कतरगांव में गेहूं उपार्जन केंद्र का औचक निरीक्षण किया। यहाँ स्लॉट बुकिंग और उपार्जन की अन्य व्यवस्था और किसानों को ओटीपी के माध्यम से किये जा रहे भुगतान की जानकारी प्राप्त की। किसानों से चर्चा कर फीडबैक भी लिया।



उपार्जन के लिए आ रहे किसानों के लिए पानी,… pic.twitter.com/MvS3cxU6ID — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 30, 2026

At a warehouse in Makodi, he climbed onto a trolley to speak directly with farmers and understand their concerns. He also personally checked the wheat weighing process during the visit.

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