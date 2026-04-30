CM Mohan Yadav To Perform Bhoomi Pujan Of ₹2,360 Crore Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor On May 2

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The pursuit of accelerating industrial progress in the state and laying a long-term foundation for investment is set for a boost as Phase I of the Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor emerges as a pivotal initiative. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to perform the bhoomi pujan for the first phase of this project on May 2.

This corridor is not merely a road project; rather, it is poised to play a crucial role in transforming the state's economic framework into a more organised, efficient and ideal destination for investment.

According to official information, Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), which is developing the corridor, is working on the programme for the groundbreaking ceremony along with the district administration. Spanning a length of 20.28 kilometres, the Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor will directly connect the Super Corridor, located near the Indore airport, with the Pithampur investment region.

The project is proposed to extend across an area of 1,316 hectares, with a total budgetary allocation of Rs2,360 crore earmarked for its comprehensive development. From an infrastructure perspective, a 75-metre-wide main road will be developed, flanked by well-organised buffer zones on both sides. This design will endow the corridor with a modern, safe and scalable structure capable of meeting future requirements.

By connecting the Indore-Ahmedabad national highway and Agra-Bombay road (AB Road), this route will not only alleviate traffic congestion within the city but also enhance the speed and reliability of freight transport. The impact of this connectivity will translate into reduced costs, time savings and improved supply chain efficiency for industrial units, factors that will serve as a major draw for investors.

Integrated industrial clusters The corridor will forge a robust industrial network by seamlessly integrating key industrial hubs such as the Pithampur investment region, the Multi-Modal Logistics Park, the PM MITRA Park and Vikram Udyogpuri. This form of integrated development offers investors the opportunity to operate within an organised ecosystem where connectivity, resources and market access are available in a unified manner.

IT, manufacturing and logistics The corridor will play a pivotal role in establishing the city as a formidable hub for IT and fintech activities. Concurrently, there is significant potential for accelerating growth in sectors such as manufacturing, automobiles, textiles, MSMEs and logistics.