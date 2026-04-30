MP CM Mohan Yadav Makes Surprise Visit At Wheat Procurement Centers In Shajapur & Khargone; Reviews Facilities

MP CM Mohan Yadav Makes Surprise Visit At Wheat Procurement Centers Shajapur, Katargaon & Khargone |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made a surprise visit at the wheat procurement centres in Shajapur and Khargone on Thursday, where he reviewed arrangements for farmers.

During his visit to Shyama Warehouse in Makodi (Shajapur), the Chief Minister even climbed onto a trolley and interacted directly with farmers.

He also checked the wheat weighing process by himself. Photos of him candidly interacting with farmers are now going viral on social media.

आज खरगोन प्रवास के दौरान कतरगांव में गेहूं उपार्जन केंद्र का औचक निरीक्षण किया। यहाँ स्लॉट बुकिंग और उपार्जन की अन्य व्यवस्था और किसानों को ओटीपी के माध्यम से किये जा रहे भुगतान की जानकारी प्राप्त की। किसानों से चर्चा कर फीडबैक भी लिया।



उपार्जन के लिए आ रहे किसानों के लिए पानी,… pic.twitter.com/MvS3cxU6ID — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 30, 2026

Sharing about the visit on his official X handle, the CM wrote, “Today, during the Khargone tour, an unannounced inspection of the wheat procurement center in Katargaon was conducted. Here, information was gathered regarding slot booking, other procurement arrangements, and payments being made to farmers through OTP. Feedback was also taken by discussing with the farmers.”

He added, “Instructions were given to enhance facilities such as water, shade, etc., for the farmers arriving for procurement. Ensuring respect, convenience, and fair price for their produce to every food provider is the topmost priority of the state government.”

Read Also CM Mohan Yadav Annouces To Increase Wheat Procurement Slot Booking In MP Till May 9

CM orders improvement in arrangements

CM Yadav gave instructions in Khargone to the Collector and Mandi Secretary to improve arrangements at wheat procurement centres.

He said all centres must have 6 weighing scales and new procurement rules should be implemented immediately. Proper shade and drinking water should be provided for farmers.

He stressed that giving respect, facilities, and fair price to farmers is the government’s top priority. Any problems in procurement should be solved quickly.

He also directed that enough gunny bags, weighing machines, stitching machines, computers for slot booking, internet connection, and operators must always be available.

He said all 6 weighing scales should work continuously so wheat can be weighed without delay.

He also inspected facilities like drinking water, tents and seating for farmers and ordered further improvements.