CM Mohan Yadav Annouces To Increase Wheat Procurement Slot Booking In MP Till May 9 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav annouced to increase the slot booking for wheat procurement on Minimum Support Price (MSP) from April 30 till May 9. The period of slot booking could be increased further on need.

“From today, the slot booking for wheat procurement on MSP is being opened for all farmers including small and big of the state. The wheat procurement will be done six days in a week and there will be no holiday. The wheat procurement will continue in uninterupted manner at procurement centers,” he told while addressing people on social media on Friday night.

He told that by seeing the record wheat production, central government was requested to increase the procurement limit. On this, the target of wheat procurement got increased till 100 lakh metric tone from 78 lakh metric tone.

Reckoning the recent decision to increase the compensation of land aquisition to four times, he told that this decision shows government committment towards securing the future of farmers.

It is also for the first time that steps were taken to promote Urad and Mustard crop. Urad will be purchased on MSP and bonus of Rs 600 on purchased urad will be provided to farmers. After state government included mustard crop under Bhavantar scheme, now farmers are getting mustard price more than the MSP.

Despite the war situation ( in Middle East), urea availibility in state is 5.90 lakh Metric ton and it is more than the last year. There is adequate storage of other fertilisers too. He dubbed farmers as backbone of state economy.