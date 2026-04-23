 'Madhya Pradesh Govt Committed To Buying Every Grain Of Wheat,' CM Mohan Yadav Assures Farmers
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'Madhya Pradesh Govt Committed To Buying Every Grain Of Wheat,' CM Mohan Yadav Assures Farmers

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state is committed to purchasing all wheat from farmers despite global challenges. Wheat production has nearly doubled, and the government has sought an increased procurement quota from the Centre. The MSP is ₹2,585 with a ₹40 bonus. Procurement is prioritised for small farmers, and efforts are underway to ensure smooth operations and fair prices.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 23, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
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'Madhya Pradesh Govt Committed To Buying Every Grain Of Wheat,' CM Mohan Yadav Assures Farmers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the state government is fully committed to purchasing every grain of wheat from farmers, despite global challenges affecting exports and supply chains.

He said wheat production in the state has nearly doubled this year, and due to this bumper output, the government has requested the centre to increase the wheat procurement quota so that farmers get full benefit from their produce.

The chief minister explained that global conditions have reduced wheat exports from India, while conflicts in West Asia have also affected jute imports. 

Because of this, the state has arranged alternative PP bags to continue smooth procurement.

He added that the procurement plan has been prepared in consultation with farmer organisations, giving priority to small farmers first, followed by medium and large farmers.

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This year, the state has fixed the wheat support price at ₹2,585 per quintal, with an additional ₹40 bonus, making the total ₹2,625 per quintal. 

He also reminded that the government had given bonuses in previous years and promised that the election pledge of ₹2,700 per quintal will be fulfilled within three years.

The chief minister also admitted that last year’s wheat is still stored in government warehouses, which is creating storage challenges. However, he assured that procurement will continue without disruption.

The state government is in constant talks with the Centre to increase the procurement quota so that all registered farmers receive fair prices for their produce.

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