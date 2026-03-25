MP News: Wheat Procurement Becomes Challenge In State; Only 50 Lakh PP Bags Available Against Requirement Of 2 Crore Sacks

Indore News: Wheat Procurement At MSP To Begin In Indore Division From April 1 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Wheat procurement beginning on April 1 may be a challenging task for the government this time.

There are reports that the state is set to harvest a bumper wheat crop this year, so a huge quantity of wheat is likely to arrive at procurement centres across the state.

The government may face several difficulties in wheat procurement, which will be done for Rs 2,625 a quintal.

The farmers will show interest in selling their produce because of the rates. They will reach procurement centres in large numbers.

Collecting polypropylene bags or PP bags is a major problem for the government. At present, 50 lakh PP bags are available in the state.

But the amount of wheat the government may procure will require two crore bags. Because of the US, Israel, and Iran war, the manufacturing of PP bags has stopped.

Due to tensions between India and Bangladesh, chances of getting jute bags are thin. Besides, there is no alternative arrangement for sacs. So, once the wheat procurement begins, the difficulties for the government may increase.

The central government has given the state the target for procuring 78 lakh MT of wheat, but chances of procuring more wheat than the centre's target are on the cards.

In such a situation, the state will not get any amount for procuring additional wheat.

The problem with the state government is that it is required to procure an additional amount of wheat to quell the farmers' fury. The government will also require a huge amount of money to store wheat in warehouses.

The state government demanded the centre increase the target for wheat procurement. But it increased only one metric tonne.

Read Also Bhopal News: PP Bag Shortage Causes Troubles For Procurement Of Wheat

Centre refused centralised procurement scheme, despite state's demand

The state government wrote to the centre in September last year, demanding a centralised procurement scheme. If the scheme was implemented, the state would have procured wheat through the centre. The state is incurring losses because of the decentralised procurement scheme, but the centre has yet to take a decision on the state's letter.