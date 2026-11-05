Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy Begins November 14 In Indore; Star Cricketers Abhishek Sharma And Vaibhav Suryavanshi Likely To Participate, Free Entry For Fans

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy Begins November 14 In Indore, 21 Matches, Free Entry For Fans | Google

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 21 matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy will be held at Holkar Stadium and Daly College ground in Indore from November 14, with free entry for spectators. Star Indian batter Abhishek Sharma and young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be major attractions. Eight teams, including Delhi, Bihar, Punjab and Tamil Nadu, will participate. Holkar Stadium will host day-night matches, while Daly College will host daytime encounters during the tournament.

Cricket enthusiasts will be able to enjoy all matches without purchasing tickets, as organisers have announced free entry for spectators.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association Secretary Sudhir Asnani said preparations for hosting the tournament matches at Holkar Stadium have been completed. The tournament will provide local fans an opportunity to watch established international players alongside emerging domestic cricket talent.

Eight teams, including Delhi, Bihar, Saurashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Railways, Tamil Nadu and Jammu & Kashmir, will compete in Indore.

The schedule includes encounters such as Delhi versus Bihar, Delhi versus Punjab, Delhi versus Haryana, Saurashtra versus Bihar, Railways versus Tamil Nadu and Jammu & Kashmir versus Delhi. Abhishek Sharma will represent Delhi, while young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi will play for Bihar.

Abhishek Sharma previously entertained Indore spectators during the India-West Indies T20 international at Holkar Stadium on October 11, 2026. He smashed 69 runs off just 30 deliveries, including six fours and five sixes, helping India secure a 14-run victory.

Holkar Stadium is known for its batting-friendly pitch and relatively short boundaries, making it a popular venue for high-scoring encounters.

With several talented batters participating, spectators can expect entertaining matches, aggressive stroke play and thrilling contests throughout the tournament.