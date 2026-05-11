Super Cars, Motor Bikes And Crazy Epinephrine-- Indore's Rising Drift Culture Among The Gen-Z

Super Cars And Motor Bikes: Here's Your Guide To Indore's Growing Drift Culture | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the city of Indore winds down for the night, a different kind of energy begins to build on its quieter outskirts. Long stretches of bypass roads and empty parking lots are slowly turning into hubs for a growing Gen Z car culture, one that blends community, aesthetics, and a hint of thrill.

Over the past year, late-night car meets have become increasingly popular among college students and young professionals. What started as casual gatherings to admire vehicles has evolved into a more defined subculture. Small groups now coordinate through Instagram and private chats, meeting at pre-decided locations to showcase their cars, exchange ideas, and sometimes experiment with drifting techniques.

Unlike the high-speed street racing often portrayed in films, most of these meets focus on connection rather than competition. “It’s more about the vibe than the speed. " You come, you meet people, grow your friend circle and swoon over turbo engines,” says Saurav, a 21-year-old attendee. “You meet people who share the same passion. It’s like a community.”

Several local collectives are contributing to this shift. Groups like Indore Car Club (ICC), MP Supercar Club, and Team Torque (local enthusiasts) regularly organise social drives and meetups, while cults like Afterdark and V8 organise car drifts regularly. While not officially structured, these communities play a key role in bringing enthusiasts together and maintaining a sense of discipline within the scene.

The vehicles themselves are a major attraction. From performance cars like the BMW M4 and Ford Mustang GT to occasional appearances of luxury models like the Lamborghini Huracán, these gatherings often resemble informal auto shows. Superbikes such as the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and BMW S1000RR add to the atmosphere, with riders discussing specifications and modifications in detail.

A significant influence on this culture is visual storytelling. Social media platforms, especially Instagram, have amplified the trend through cinematic reels often inspired by films like The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Neon-lit edits, slow-motion clips, and engine sounds create a stylised “Tokyo drift” aesthetic that resonates strongly with Gen Z.

However, the trend also raises concerns. Instances of reckless driving and drifting on public roads have drawn attention from authorities. Enthusiasts themselves acknowledge the risks and are increasingly advocating for safer alternatives, including the use of professional tracks like NATRAX.

At its core, this emerging culture reflects a broader shift in youth identity. For many in Indore, these midnight meets are not just about cars, they are about belonging, expression, and creating something of their own in a rapidly changing city.