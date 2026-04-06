Indore Fest: Huge Crowd Throng As 'Lalten' Turns City Into a Full-Blown Cultural Carnival

From Stage to Stalls: ‘laalaten’ Turns Indore Into a Full-Blown Cultural Carnival | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first edition of Indore’s premier summer music festival, ‘Lalten’, concluded on a high note on April 5, transforming the usual vibe with vibrant art, music, and community engagement. Organised jointly by Udte Kabootar and Phoenix Citadel Mall, the event drew an overwhelming response from the city’s youth and art enthusiasts.

FP Photo

Kicking off at 4:00 PM, the festival quickly gathered momentum as crowds poured in to experience a lively blend of performances and activities. The highlight of the evening was the much-anticipated ‘Battle of the Bands’, which showcased some of Indore’s finest emerging musical talents.

Four standout bands delivered electrifying performances

Aaryans Band | FP Photo

Four standout bands, Aadamya, Aaryans, Kaalighata, and Satv.Live delivered electrifying performances that kept the audience engaged throughout. Satv.Live emerged as the winner, taking home a trophy along with a cash prize of ₹10,000.

Satv.Live emerged as the winner | FP Photo

In a significant boost to the local music scene, all finalists were also promised future performance opportunities. Beyond music, the festival offered a holistic cultural experience.

A dynamic marketplace element

A dynamic marketplace element | FP Photo

An exhibition featuring local businesses and creative entrepreneurs added a dynamic marketplace element, while interactive attractions such as complimentary pottery workshops and face painting stations drew enthusiastic participation from visitors of all ages.

Gourmet food stalls further enhanced the festive vibe, offering a diverse culinary spread

Gourmet food stalls further enhanced the festive vibe, offering a diverse culinary spread | FP Photo

The evening culminated in a high-energy finale, featuring a live jamming session followed by a DJ night that saw the crowd dancing late into the evening. With over 5,000 attendees witnessing the closing acts, the festival marked a successful debut.

Speaking on the occasion, founders Shashank Garg and Ritik Sahu emphasized their vision of creating a platform for local talent and redefining Indore’s cultural landscape.