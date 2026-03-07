No Rishtedaar, No Pressure: Indore's Gen-Z Hosts 'Fake Wedding' Themed Parties To Chill Without Any Family Drama

No Wedding, Just Vibes: Indore's Gen-Z Is Hosting 'Fake Sangeet,' And Everyone's Invited | Pinterest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Girls twirl in bright lehengas, boys arrive in embroidered kurtas, and the DJ suddenly switches to a high-energy dhol mix that feels straight out of a wedding procession. “Baraat aa gayi!” someone shouts, even though there is no groom in sight.

Indore’s Gen Z is taking the idea of a “fake wedding” a step further. It’s no longer just a dance night with wedding songs. Several clubs are coming forward in the city to host parties themed on pre-wedding festivities, to give you all the shaadi-like vibes, without any bua's or mami's drama!

Now, there’s a proper mehendi corner, a traditional dress code of pretty lehengas and fabulous Sherwani's, a DJ that’s completely band-baja coded with all your favorite Bollywood wedding hits playing to match Gen Z's loud and celebratory vibes.

The event is for all those who dislike the western way of partying with loud music, western dress codes and especially dark lights and midnight vibes but still love the vibe a wedding sangeet night gives. If that's how you like your parties to be then these fake wedding parties are the one for you.

Friends line up to get intricate mehendi designs on their hands, giggling as if it were an actual shaadi week.

“Half the fun is sitting together for mehendi and gossiping,” says 21-year-old Kavya Agrawal. “It feels intimate, like we’re creating our own tradition.”

The dress code is non-negotiable. “No western outfits allowed,” laughs Yash Patidar, 23. “If you’re coming, you’re coming in full ethnic. That’s the rule.” For many, it’s the only chance to wear their once-worn wedding outfits again without waiting for a cousin’s wedding invite.

Filmy vibes minus the family drama!

And then comes the DJ. The playlist? Pure wedding chaos. From classic sangeet anthems to dhol-heavy remixes, the vibe is less nightclub and more high-energy baraat. “It’s loud, dramatic and unapologetic,” says Rhea Sethi, a college student. “For one night, we’re all the bride, the groom and the guests in one body and it gets even better because the pics come out really pretty.”

Currently GENZONE, a youth cult is organising such events-- fake pre-wedding festivities, with Groovy DJs & surprise acts, Dhol + dancefloor madness, Pani Puri shots & mehendi stations, esthetic selfie corners-- offering full filmy vibes minus the family drama that usually kills the fun in real life wedding events!

The purpose is simple: no rishtedaar, no pressure.

Fake Sangeet! Are you serious!

What makes these fake sangeets special isn’t just the music or the outfits. It’s the aura that is playful, youthful and carefree. In a city known for grand weddings and growing youth, Indore’s young crowd is proving that you don’t need a marriage to celebrate like one.