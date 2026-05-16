Sugarcane Juice: A Summer Essential-- 10 Best Spots That Serve A Perfect Glass Of 'Ganne Ka Ras' In Indore

Indore Summer Essentials: Must Try Sugarcane Juice Shops Every Indori Should Try | Pinterest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the summers take a more hotter turn and as the tempretaure rises, students, office workers and pedestrians always stop by at one stall.

Fresh "Ganne Ka Juice" stalls are a sight to see when the sun blinds you, this Rs 20 glass which might look small to one but is packed with natural, nutrient-dense drink rich in electrolytes, antioxidants, and minerals like iron and calcium, providing rapid energy and boosting immune health.

Unlike cold packaged drinks that contain harmful chemicals when consumed for a very long time, sugarcane juice is somthing that will keep you refreshed and energised .

With a hint of lemon and some spices this becomes a powerful drink. During afternoons these suugar cane juice stalls are always filled with people wanting something cheap and refreshing to drink.

Many modern juice stalls are now focusing on hygiene and cleanliness to attract customers. Some shops use covered ice boxes, filtered water, gloves, stainless steel machines, and freshly peeled sugarcane before extraction.

Popular hygienic places in Indore known for sugarcane juice include:

1. Divine Juice Bar since 2014

One of the most popular modern juice spots in the city, widely featured in local food reels and known for its clean serving style and late-night crowd.

2. Sagar Juice centre

A well-known Indore juice destination famous for its huge variety of juices and hygienic preparation methods. Many local food bloggers and Instagram pages feature this place regularly.

3. Bhavani Juice Centre (Ganne Ka Juice)

Known specifically for fresh sugarcane juice and cleanliness. Reviews mention careful preparation and hygienic handling of sugarcane before extraction.

4. Fit flow

A newer health-focused juice café attracting fitness-conscious customers and reel creators.

5. Ras by Guru

A modern juice concept with premium presentation and social-media-friendly drinks.

Customers especially prefer stalls where juice is freshly extracted in front of them and machines are cleaned regularly. Reviews for Bhavani Juice Centre particularly praise its hygiene practices, including scraping the outer layer of sugarcane before making the juice.

Apart from its simple taste which leaves you refreshed it has sdome healthy benefits of drinking it;

1. Helps keep the body hydrated during extreme heat

2. Provides instant natural energy

3. Contains electrolytes like potassium and magnesium

4. May help prevent dehydration and heat exhaustion

5. Contains antioxidants that support immunity

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6. Aids digestion when consumed in moderation

However, doctors also advice on going easy on the sugarcane juice because it contains a high amount of sugar levels. Thus, the people with health issues such as diabetes and cholesterol. During summer season, it is advised to consume sugarcane juice as soon as possible because it can get spoiled by the heat.

For many vendors in Indore, summer is the busiest and most profitable season of the year. Long queues outside juice stalls show how this traditional Indian drink continues to remain one of the city’s favorite summer essentials.