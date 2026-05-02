Your Summer Drinks Need An Upgrade—Here’s The Twist You Didn’t See Coming

When the temperature goes up, so does your consumption of juices. Let’s face it, some of us can even get tired of drinking the same mosambi juice and chikoo milkshake. So we figured out ways in which you can add a little extra zing and zest to your cool refreshers.

Nimbupani namoona

Taste Twist: Ginger

The ultimate Indian refresher, it’s pure relief in a glass, whether from a roadside stall or your kitchen. Tweak it with some lightly crushed fresh mint leaves, or a pinch of chaat masala. My favourite add-on however is a dash of ginger juice, which somehow elevates the drink and soothes the tummy, too. Instead of sugar you can use honey, which goes well with the ginger shot.

Watermelon wow

Taste Twist: Rooh Afza

The juicy red cooler is great as a crunchy snack and as a thirst-quencher, too. A tall glass of watermelon juice is just the thing to carry you through a hot spell. If you are making it at home, add a dash of black salt to enhance the taste. If the watermelon is a bit bland you can perk it up with a tsp of Rooh Afza, which will help the cooling effect. If the fruit is very sweet on its own, just add a tsp of lime juice instead.

Aam panna punch

Taste Twist: Elaichi

Yes, elaichi (cardamom) sounds like something that belongs in a kheer or a biryani. But that sweet little spice is also a mood-booster, considered a mild anti-depressant in naturopathy, and is just right to add to your tangy glass of aam panna. If the mango is sweetish, even better!

Jaljeera joy

Taste Twist: Pineapple

You can either use a trusted jaljeera mix, or make your own fairly quickly. Soak a small ball of tamarind in hot water, and when cool squeeze the pulp out and discard the stringy bits. Add 2 tsp roasted jeera powder, ½ tsp fennel seeds (saunf) powder, 1/3 tsp dry ginger powder (sonth), black salt to taste, a tsp of honey or jaggery to sweeten as per your taste, and 3-4 cups cold water. Mix it all well, and for the special touch add 2 tbsp pineapple juice (more, if you like). You’ll be surprised at the elevated taste.

Mosambi mixology

Taste Twist: Green chilli

Your friendly neighbourhood juice stall is unlikely to do this, but if you order the juice as a takeaway, or opt for home delivery, or even make mosambi (sweet-lime) juice at home, you can crush a green chilli and stir it into a glass of the juice for an intriguing flavour boost. Drop in a pinch of salt, too.

Tamarind tang

Taste Twist: Pepper

My mother came across this in a discussion group during Covid, and it’s now a family favourite during summer. Soak a lemon-sized ball of tamarind in 1 litre of water for about half an hour. Squeeze out the juice, discard the pulp and fibres. Bring the tamarind water to a boil with about 2 tbsp of jaggery – more if you like it sweeter. When it cools, add black salt to taste and a pinch of ground black pepper, adjust the consistency with water as per your liking, and serve it cold.

Buttermilk cooler

Taste Twist: Green Chilli

If you have buttermilk at hand, that’s ideal, but you can also make this really quickly with dahi. Beat the dahi with water until you have buttermilk consistency. For every glass of buttermilk use half a fresh green chilli, a 2cm piece of ginger, and a few coriander leaves. Grind these into a paste, and add to the buttermilk along with pink salt (saindhav) to taste. Mix well, and enjoy cold.

Kokum refresher

Taste Twist: Garlic

This isn’t the kokum sharbat that you may be used to – it’s a little spicier, and excellent as a pre-meal appetiser. We make it in larger quantities and keep it in the fridge for a midday pick-me-up. Soak kokum peels, green chilli, jaggery, coriander leaves, and crushed garlic in hot water for about half an hour. Ensure the jaggery has dissolved, strain, add salt to taste, and you will be surprised. The garlic adds a unique touch to this “hatke” kokum drink.