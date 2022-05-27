Sugar from Burhanpur factory reaches Afghanistan

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid government decision to put a cap on sugar exports at 10 million tonnes, the total sugar production in the year 2021-22 in Naval Singh Cooperative Sugar Factory, Burhanpur has been 4,58,500 quintals.

This year, 53130 quintals of sugar were exported by the factory to Afghanistan.

In 2022, by cultivating 4,00,736 metric tonnes of sugarcane in just 149 days, sugar recovery was achieved at Rs 11,448, which is the highest in the state.

For this, factory president Kishori Devi has acknowledged the contribution of all sugarcane farmers, harvesters, transporters and all the officers, employees and other organisations of the factory and requested the sugarcane farmers to sow from June 1 to 30.

Kishori Devi requested all the sugarcane growers to sow KM10001 sugarcane variety from June 1 and 30 as this variety is about to ripen soon and after sowing it, loans will be provided by the factory for the plant and a grant of Rs 50 per plant will be given.

