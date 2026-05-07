Strong Booth Network Key To BJP Growth, Says Barwah Mandal President Laxman Kag In Mandleshwar | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A working meeting of the BJP’s Mandleshwar Mandal was held at the Mandal office to discuss organisational expansion and booth empowerment on Thursday.

Mandal president Dr Devendra Patidar said the number of booths under the Mandal had increased from 49 to 66 following the addition of 17 new booths, strengthening the party’s presence in the area.

District executive member Sitaram Thakur urged party workers to work with unity and dedication. Addressing the meeting as chief guest, Mandal in-charge and former Barwah Mandal president Laxman Kag stressed the importance of booth empowerment, activation of Shakti Kendras and regular organisation of the Mann Ki Baat programme.

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Kag said the BJP’s growth depended on strong booth-level organisation and urged workers to take government welfare schemes to every household with commitment and energy. He also introduced an e-attendance system during the programme and outlined upcoming organisational activities.

Mandal general secretary Anirudh Halve conducted the meeting. Party office-bearers, including Virendra Patidar, Hari Gadge and Chetan Patidar, along with several workers, attended the programme.