MPBSE’s Maths Reform Sparks Debate In Indore Schools

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Classrooms across Indore are abuzz after the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) rolled out its latest directive on Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic, a move that promises greater academic flexibility but is already triggering conversations among educators, parents, and students in the city.

The new guidelines formalise a dual-track system: Mathematics Standard for students aiming to pursue maths in higher classes, and Mathematics Basic for those looking to ease academic pressure and opt out of the subject later. While the idea is not entirely new, the renewed push and clearer switching provisions have brought it back into sharp focus.

At several private schools in Indore, administrators say inquiries from parents have surged. “We’ve seen a noticeable increase in parents asking which option is ‘safer’ for their child,” Pankaj Mishra, a mathematics teacher, said. “The challenge is helping them understand that this is not about easy versus difficult, but about long-term academic direction.”

The provision allowing students to switch from Basic to Standard, subject to eligibility, has drawn mixed reactions. Gopal Soni, Patron of the Association of Private Schools (MP Board), believes the move is timely but warns of gaps at the ground level. “The policy gives students breathing space, which is important,” he said. “But unless schools create structured bridge courses, the transition from Basic to Standard could become stressful rather than empowering.”

Adding a policy perspective, Abhishek Shinde, an education analyst from the same association, highlighted the assessment challenge. “Designing question papers that clearly differentiate between Basic and Standard, while maintaining fairness, will be crucial,” he noted. “If not handled carefully, it may blur the purpose of having two distinct levels.”

Teachers in Indore also highlight a practical concern: counselling. With many students in Classes nine and 10 still unsure about future streams, early subject decisions could have long-term consequences. “Students often change their minds after Class 10,” mathematics teacher Vandana Mehta said. “That’s where the flexibility helps, but only if guidance is strong and timely.”

Interestingly, coaching centres in Indore are already preparing for a potential shift. Some are considering short-term “bridge batches” for students moving from Basic to Standard maths, anticipating demand once results and stream choices come into play.

The MPBSE directive also stresses fairness in evaluation, an aspect that will be closely watched during the upcoming board examinations. Education observers say the reform's credibility will depend less on policy language and more on how question papers and marking schemes reflect the intended distinction.

For a city like Indore, known for its competitive academic culture, the reform walks a fine line. It offers relief to students under pressure, yet demands greater responsibility from schools to guide choices wisely.

Sangeeta Yadav, a parent outside a school in Palasia, said, “Options are good, but only when you know which one to choose.