Indore Commissioner Of Police Honours 19 Police Personnel For Excellent Work

Indore Commissioner Of Police Honoured 19 Police Personnel For Excellent Work | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh honoured 19 police officers and staff members for their excellent work in different areas of policing on Tuesday.

Among those honoured were seven police personnel from Rau police station who played an important role in solving a blind murder case and arresting the suspect. Their efforts helped the police successfully crack the case.

During the city police weekly reward programme to encourage officers and staff who perform outstanding duties, dedicated personnel who achieve good results in their work were given certificates and cash rewards.

Other awarded personnel included officers who worked efficiently in road accident data systems, helped trace missing children under Operation Muskaan, and provided technical support in cyber investigations. Police staff from Bhanwarkuan police station were also honoured for solving a car theft case and recovering stolen items.

Traffic police personnel were recognised for managing traffic smoothly at busy locations such as Rajwada and Teen Imli, and for spreading awareness of traffic rules through social media and public announcements.

Senior officers, including Additional Commissioner of Police RK Singh, also appreciated the work of the awarded personnel and encouraged them to continue performing their duties with dedication.