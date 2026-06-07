Steamers Back On Baloda Route With Safety Measures In Garoth | FP photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Steamer services at Baloda-Chachor Ghat resumed on Sunday after receiving permission from the Water Resources Department.

The services had earlier been suspended under the orders of Garoth SDM Rahul Chouhan. Permission was granted after an inspection of the vessels and safety arrangements.

Dilip Sagitra, SDO (Electrical/Mechanical) of the Water Resources Department at Gandhi Sagar Dam, inspected 12 vessels operating from Baloda Ghat.

The inspection was conducted from 8:15 to 11:00 am in the presence of vessel owners, drivers and helmsmen.

During the inspection, officials found that all vessels had CCTV cameras and GPS systems installed as required.

Safety equipment such as life jackets, life rings, first-aid kits, fire extinguishers, ropes, sandboxes, oars and anchors was also checked.

After reviewing the arrangements, officials allowed the steamers to resume operations.

Operators were instructed to follow all safety rules, ensure passenger facilities and consider weather conditions before running services. Authorities warned that vessel owners, drivers and helmsmen would be held responsible and face legal action in case of any accident.