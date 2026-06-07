Free Press Marks 43 Glorious Years With Grand Felicitation Of Indore Chandi Sona Jawaharat Vyapari Association Leaders -- VIDEO

Free Press Marks 43 Glorious Years With Grand Felicitation Of Sarafa Leaders |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of completing 43 glorious years of publishing, the Free Press Journal organised a grand felicitation award ceremony for the members of the Indore Chandi Sona Jawaharat Vyapari Association, an organisation established in 1958 that currently boasts a membership of more than 950 businessmen representing the heart of Indore's jewellery trade.

The event was held at the Free Press House, where a large and enthusiastic gathering of prominent businessmen from across the city's esteemed sarafa community was held.

#WATCH | Free Press Felicitates Around 75 Top Jewellers In Indore To Celebrate 43 Years Of Publication In Madhya Pradesh #FreePress #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/mHoH77zwuJ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 7, 2026

The chief guest for the occasion was Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, DCP, Crime Branch/Traffic. Present on the dais alongside him were Anil Kataria of DP Jwellers, Sumit Anand of Punjabi Saraf, Pramod Nagar of Jwellers Madanlal Chhaganlal, Prakash Jain of Samiyak Jwellers, Hukum Soni, chairman of the association and representative of Jaggu Bhai Desabhai Jwellers, Paras Vohra of Ratlam Jwellers, and Kunjbihari Soni of Nanabhai Jwellers. Also gracing the occasion were the Director In-Charge of Free Press, Pravin Nagar and editor Arshit Gautam.

The event began with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, performed by the chief guest and all dignitaries present on the dais. Arshit Gautam, editor of Free Press, then welcomed all the assembled businessmen and spoke about the truth and dignity that have defined Free Press throughout its journey of serving readers. He affirmed that the newspaper has never allowed misinformation or unverified facts to find space in its pages and that it regularly organises events to stay connected with its readership — a tradition it intends to carry forward.

Chief Guest Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, DCP, Crime Branch/Traffic, appreciated the initiative taken by Free Press and expressed his gratitude to all the members of the Association for their unwavering support to police teams and their diligence in bringing matters requiring attention to the authorities' notice. He assured those present that he would ensure the problems faced by businessmen at the hands of fraudulent middlemen and misleading agents would be firmly addressed and resolved.

Chairman Hukum Soni, in his address, raised the issue of unregistered dalals who loiter in the market, misguide buyers and sellers and cause widespread distress to honest traders. He noted that complaints had been filed on multiple occasions and that the police had extended their assistance, but that such measures tended to falter after some time. Speaking on behalf of the entire association, he appealed to Rajesh Kumar Tripathi to look into the matter seriously and take sustained action, as the business community is deeply troubled by such malpractice.

Speak ups

Radhe Shyam Soni |

It was a truly wonderful experience to be a part of this felicitation ceremony organised by Free Press. The event was excellently managed, and every detail was attended to with great sincerity. What touched us most was the respect and honour given to each and every member present. The entire atmosphere was dignified and warm. We feel proud to have been recognised in such a meaningful manner. Free Press has set a fine example of how the press can honour and connect with the business community.

- Radhe Shyam Soni

Hukum Soni, Chairman, Indore Chandi Sona Jawaharat Vyapari Association |

#WATCH | Chairman of Indore Sona Chandi Jawaharat Vyapari Association Hukum Soni Hails Free Press For 43 years Of Work #FreePress #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/PleL2Vowjb — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 7, 2026

The Sarafa Association has always been more than just a trade body — it is a family. We regularly organise religious and social programmes so that members and their families remain connected and united. This unity is our greatest strength. We continuously work to resolve our members' problems and, in return, receive immense love and support. I am especially grateful to Free Press for honouring all of us today. This recognition is a matter of great pride for every member of our association, as nothing of this kind has ever been done before in our history.

- Hukum Soni, Chairman, Indore Chandi Sona Jawaharat Vyapari Association

Prakash Jain, Samiyak Jwellers |

This programme, organised by Free Press, carries great significance and value. Honouring people from the trade community and doing so with such warmth and careful arrangement is truly commendable. We, as businessmen, work hard every day, and when we receive appreciation and recognition like this, it fills us with fresh energy and encouragement to keep going. Events like these motivate us to continue our work with greater enthusiasm and dedication. I congratulate Free Press on this wonderful initiative and hope they continue to organise such meaningful events in the future as well.

- Prakash Jain, Samiyak Jwellers

Pramod Nagar, Jewellers Madanlal Chhaganlal |

This is a historic occasion - for the first time, the press and the Sarafa Association have come together in this manner. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have built and elevated the Sarafa community over the years; their contribution deserves every bit of this appreciation. Our association is deeply committed to the welfare of society and works tirelessly across many fronts. We provide education to those in need, distribute books and learning materials to students, organise health camps to serve the community, and regularly host religious programmes including bhajans and cultural gatherings. These activities reflect the true spirit of our association: the Sarafa community is not just about trade but about giving back to society with sincerity and dedication.

- Pramod Nagar, Jewellers Madanlal Chhaganlal

Paras Vohra, Ratlam Jewellers |

It is a matter of great honour to be felicitated by an institution as respected as Free Press. The Sarafa community has always stood for trust, integrity and excellence, and to have that recognised publicly means a great deal to all of us. Events like these bring the entire trade community closer and remind us of our shared values and responsibilities. I congratulate Free Press for this wonderful initiative and thank the organisers for putting together such a dignified and well-managed programme. We look forward to many more such meaningful collaborations between the press and the business community in the years to come.

- Paras Vohra, Ratlam Jewellers

Kunjbihari Soni , Nanabhai jewellers |

Being a part of this felicitation ceremony organised by Free Press is truly a proud moment for every member of the Sarafa community. Free Press has always been a newspaper that stands for truth and credibility, and its gesture of honouring the members of our association speaks volumes about the deep bond between the press and the trade community of Indore. The Sarafa bazaar has been the heartbeat of this city for decades and recognition like this encourages us to continue our work with even greater commitment. I sincerely thank Free Press and hope this tradition of celebrating the business community continues for many years ahead.

- Kunjbihari Soni , Nanabhai Jewellers

Sumit Anand, Punjabi Saraf |

This is a truly wonderful initiative by Free Press, bringing together the entire jewellery community under one roof. Such occasions are rare and deeply valuable, as they give all of us the opportunity to meet, connect, and strengthen our bonds with fellow traders. Networking means a great deal in our line of work — it builds trust, opens new avenues, and keeps the community united. This is the first time something of this kind has happened, and it has set a beautiful precedent. We hope such opportunities keep coming, as they not only celebrate our community but also inspire us to grow together with greater solidarity and purpose.

- Sumit Anand, Punjabi Saraf

Anil Kataria, DP Jewellers |

This is one of the finest events I have attended, and I say this with full conviction, it is perhaps the oldest and most distinguished event of its kind in Madhya Pradesh. A man of few words, I believe in letting actions speak, but today I must make an exception. Free Press holds a very special place in the world of journalism, and what makes it truly unique is that it is the only English-language newspaper that has consistently honoured and celebrated the Sarafa community in this manner. That in itself is something extraordinary and worth acknowledging with great pride and gratitude.

- Anil Kataria, DP Jewellers

Decades of dedication celebrated: 75 members of Indore Sarafa felicitated by Free Press

Narendra Raka - Dhanraj Juharmal, Ashok Neema - Manaklal Jawaharlal, Shyam Neema - Ramgopal Manakchand Saraf, Mukesh Neema - Mukesh Kumar Shailendrakumar, Nirmal Jain Dalal - Nirmal Dalal, 6. Satyakam Shastri - Govindlal Chandrashekhar, Mohanlal Soni - Motilal Chhotelal, Madanlal Khatod - Ramlal Sukhdev Khatod, Mukesh Neema - Daulal Balkrishna Jewellers, Praveen Shyamsukha - Ghamansingh Jwarmal, Murli Neema - Dalal Murlidhar Bondar Neema, Ghanshyam Soni - G.S. Jewellers, Mohanlal Kothana - Ravindrakumar Mohanlal, Rameshwar Soni - R.S. Bagliwala, Girdhrar Neema - Kunwar Daolal, Gopal Neema - Ganpatji Govardhandas, Suresh Dagaria - Kanhaiyalal Vishalkumar Dagaria, Dinesh Neema - Shreeji Jewellers, Nirmal Neema - Vishal Jewellers, Prakash Soni - Ganesh Jewellers, Tara Parwani - Pushpa Jewellers, Anandilal Jain - Pankaj Jewellers, Rajkumar Baheti - Baheti Jewellers, Raman Kothana - Devendrakumar Ramanlal, Narayan Kothana - Ramchandra Rajendrakumar Saraf, Kailash Lahoti - Lahoti Jewellers, Mohanlal Saraf - Nitu Jewellers, Kailash Porwal - Kailashchandra Ramgopal Jewellers, Rakhabchand Sanghavi - Adarsh Jewellers, Nanabhai Choksi - Shri Gopaldas Choksi, Avinash Anand - Arti Jewellers, Rajabhaiya Kolhapur Wala - Gotamshri Jewellers, Mohanlal Neema - Dalal Mohanlal Neema, Narendra kumar Verma - Rajshri Jewellers, Dilip Jain - chaganlal Ramlal Jain, Ramesh Soni, Rajesh Kothana - Madanlal Rajeshkumar, Pradeep Neema - P.D. Jewellers, Ashokumar Jain - Mansukhlal Ashokumar, Babulal Jain – Divakar Jain, Lakshmichand Saraf - Ginni Jewellers, Ramanlal Gupta - Navkarshri, Manoharlal Kadel - Kadel Jewellers, Satyanarayan Garg - Ratanshri Jewellers, Kedarnath Khandelwal - Achalkumar Kedarnath, Kalyan Maheshwari - Rajat Jewellers, Satyanarayan Baheti - Gitanjali Jewellers, Kailash Verma - Ghunghru Jewellers, Ramnath Soni - Ramnath & Sons, Durgashankar Soni - Asharam Mohanlal, Jauhari Vidyapati Soni - Vidyapati & Sons, Natwar Nagar - Mohini Jewellers, Narenda Jain - Tanisha Jewellers, Nitin Soni - Nathulal Manmal, Gajendra Soni - Tirupati Jewellers, Kamlakant Verma - Sharma Jewellers, Radheshyam Joshi - Joshi Jewellers, Narsingdas Neema - Gendalal Chunnilal, Daulal Johari - S.P.S. Jewellers, Radheshyam Soni - Maniraramji Jewellers, Rajendra Rathore - R.R. Jewellers,Omprakash Munjay - Omprakash Shankarlal, Krishnakant Verma - Bhayaji Jewellers , Narayan Motwani - Deepchand Mangatram, Prakashchand Jain Bhatevra - PJ Jwellers , Govind Agra - Sohanlal and sons, Manoharlal Jalotia - R.N. Jewellers, Daulal Neema - Gangaur Jewellers, Chandulal Soni - Akshayshri Jewellers, Kailashchand Soni - Shreemal Jewellers, Gajendra Soni - G.P. Jewellers, Nandu Patil – Shrinath Refinery, Ramchandra Phalke – Sahara Gold and Silver

#WATCH | ‘A News Daily’s Role Is To Unite Society, Provide Platform To All’: Free Press Editor-In-Chief Arshit Gautam #FreePress #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/1HsO9tiDSl — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 7, 2026

The evening concluded on a heartwarming note as Ramchandra Phalke, along with his family, presented an Aabhar Patra to Pravin Nagar, Director In-Charge of Free Press, and Hukum Soni, Chairman of the Indore Chandi Sona Jawaharat Vyapari Association, expressing deep gratitude for organising such a grand and memorable event and for their unwavering support to the association over the years.

The Indore Chandi Sona Jawaharat Vyapari Association is led by Hukum Soni as President, Sushil Gupta as Vice President, Basant Soni as Secretary, Ishwar Jain as Joint Secretary, Ajay Lahoti as Treasurer and Komal Kothana as Publicity Secretary. The association's active members include Ajay Neema, Avinash Shastri, Ashok Sharma (Hariom), Abhijeet Verma and Nirmal Verma, all of whom play a vital role in furthering the association's mission of unity, community service and the collective growth of Indore's gold and silver trade.